Niamh de Brún calls out ‘annoying’ baby questions: ‘Women’s sole purpose isn’t to get pregnant’

Niamh de Brún has expressed her frustration over being asked “really assumptive” baby questions.

The influencer welcomed a baby girl named Harper with her husband, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, on November 20.

Over the weekend, Niamh brought Harper to Croke Park to watch TJ and his teammates win the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

But while she was there, the mother-of-one faced some uncomfortable questions.

Speaking on her Instagram Story on Monday, Niamh said: “I very rarely rant or give out about anything on my stories but something did annoy me yesterday…

“I had three different people come up to me, and we were just chatting away and they were saying hello to Harper, we were having the chats [and they] were asking how everything was going, all that general chit chat…”

“And [there] were comments like ‘Oh you’ll go again soon, you’ll keep them close together, you’ll have another baby.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

“I just thought that was such a forward thing to say to somebody, like number one you don’t know anyone’s situation, number two you don’t know if somebody would even be able to have another child, for whatever reason,” she continued.

“Number three you don’t know if they want more kids, it’s just really, really assumptive and it’s kind of putting a pressure like maybe I only want one child, that’s not saying that I do.”

Reminding her followers to be “mindful” when it comes to asking baby questions, Niamh said: “I just think it’s wrong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

“Also I gave birth literally less than seven months ago, so like give me a second to recover and take it all in having been pregnant for nine months, then navigating this new life with a new baby, dealing with all of that emotion…”

Niamh added: “Women’s sole purpose in life isn’t to get pregnant and give birth, like maybe they’ve other goals they want to pursue? Like getting back to work, and working towards career goals, or whatever your goals might be.

“But yeah, that was something that bothered me, I’m not sure why it got to me so much, but maybe it was because it was said by three separate people, I was like ‘wow’.”