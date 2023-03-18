Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid celebrate their daughter Harper’s christening

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid have celebrated their daughter Harper’s christening.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on November 20.

Sharing sweet snaps from the occasion, the influencer penned: “Harper’s christening day 🕊️🤍.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

“Feeling so blessed 🕊️🤍.”

Niamh sported a gorgeous cream maxi skirt, paired with a button down cardigan for the special occasion.

Meanwhile TJ looked smart in a pair of navy trousers, a floral shirt and beige blazer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh and TJ welcomed their daughter Harper on November 20, 2022.

A the time, the influencer penned on Instagram: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

Niamh announced her pregnancy via Instagram last June.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us