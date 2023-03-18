Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid celebrate their daughter Harper’s christening

Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid have celebrated their daughter Harper’s christening.

The couple welcomed their baby girl on November 20.

Sharing sweet snaps from the occasion, the influencer penned: “Harper’s christening day 🕊️🤍.”

“Feeling so blessed 🕊️🤍.”

Niamh sported a gorgeous cream maxi skirt, paired with a button down cardigan for the special occasion.

Meanwhile TJ looked smart in a pair of navy trousers, a floral shirt and beige blazer.

A the time, the influencer penned on Instagram: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

Niamh announced her pregnancy via Instagram last June.