Niall Horan packs on the PDA with girlfriend Amelia Woolley in Mexico

Niall Horan and his girlfriend Amelia Woolley have been spotted packing on the PDA in Mexico.

The notoriously private couple, who have been dating since May 2020, recently jetted off to Cabo for a romantic getaway.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Irish singer and his English girlfriend were seen sharing a kiss as they relaxed on sun loungers by the pool.

Niall, 28, wore a pair of blue swim trunks and dark sunglasses, while his 24-year-old beau wore a black bikini, a pair of shades and a gold necklace.

Amelia is from Birmingham but based in London, and works as a commercial assistant for luxury shoe brand Nicholas Kirkwood.

The couple’s trip to Mexico comes after Amelia spent Christmas in Niall’s hometown of Mullingar.

According to the Irish Mail on Sunday, the pair were spotted having drinks at Kehoe’s Bar in Dublin in December, before they headed to Mullingar for Christmas.

A source told the publication: “They were really, really discreet. Niall was wearing a flat cap so you wouldn’t have known it was him.”

“And, to be honest, it’s the type of place that even if anyone had recognised him nobody would have bothered them.”

“They had a few drinks, looked very cozy together and were just laughing and chatting. They looked like any other couple in love and enjoying some Christmas drinks.”

“The couple stayed in the snug of the pub until around 10.15pm before leaving just as quietly as they arrived,” the insider said.

Before meeting Amelia, Niall was in a relationship with American singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld – but the pair split at the end of 2018.