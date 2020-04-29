Home Irish Showbiz Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are teaming up to write new music...

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are teaming up to write new music together

This will be a treat!

Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
Niall Horan has confirmed he’s collaborating with Lewis Capaldi.

The Irish singer has revealed that he’s been writing music with Lewis over Zoom, during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, Niall was asked when he last spoke to the Scottish singer.

Niall replied: “I didn’t see him this weekend. We usually have a few drinks on a Saturday night on Zoom but we didn’t chat this weekend.”

Niall then confessed: “I think I’m writing with him at some point this week. We have a little schedule going.”

The collaboration will excite thousands of fans, after the Mullingar native was forced to cancel his 2020 Nice To Meet Ya tour.

Lewis was supposed to be his support act on tour, but they had to cancel all concert dates this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

