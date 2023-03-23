New report ‘reveals’ details of Laura Whitmore’s brand new ITV show

A new report has “revealed” details of Laura Whitmore’s brand new ITV show.

The Bray native announced she was stepping down as Love Island host last August.

According to The UK Sun, the mum-of-one will go down an investigative journalism route and explore how violent pornography has affected young people’s minds.

A TV insider told the publication: “Rough sex is a subject that taps into the grey areas that come with certain behaviours and how we navigate them.”

“We’re a society which is increasingly exposed to violence via the internet and that can lead to problems when that manifests itself in real life.”

“As in so many similar situations, that often means women bear the brunt of those problems, which is what Laura will be looking at in the doc.”

The publication have reported that Laura is producing three stand-alone shows for the platform ITVX.