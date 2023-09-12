New documents reveal some RTÉ staff earn €6k less than the living wage

New documents have revealed some RTÉ staff are on as little as €24,000 gross salary per year – which is some €6,000 less than the living wage.

The documents, which were presented to the Oireachtas Media Committee on Monday, also revealed employees are not required to have a driving licence in order to receive a car allowance.

Ahead of a committee appearance by top executives on Wednesday, the state broadcaster confirmed that as of the end of last year 61 people were in receipt of a car allowance.

RTÉ paid €656,651 to staff in car allowances last year alone.

17 employees receive between €12,500 and €13,000 in car allowance; 12 receive an allowance of between €7,000 and €7,500; 10 receive an allowance of between €1,000 and €1,500; and 6 employees receive the maximum allowance of between €24,000 and €25,000.

RTÉ told TDs and senators: “Car allowances form part of some employee remuneration and there is no requirement to have a driving licence.”

The documents also revealed the other allowances RTÉ have been paying, including a long service allowance which 306 workers have received at a total cost of €394,190.

Another 194 staff members receive “extra responsibility” allowances which cost RTÉ €980,905 annually, and 176 workers are paid for extra hours – at a cost of €191,596 last year.

A role-related payment to 54 producers cost RTÉ €407,675 last year, with a “personal” allowance paid to 46 recipients costing of €491,362.

There were 99 payments made in the “other” category, which cost the broadcaster €220,212 last year. A call-out allowance was paid to 65 workers last year at a cost of €264,221.

In total, 1,086 payments were made across 11 categories – totalling just under €4.1 million.

The 178 documents were submitted to the committee ahead of RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh, and other top executives’ appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday.

The board will have to answer more questions about RTÉ’s financial controversies amid the payments scandal.

The broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that their top-paid presenter Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter by auditing organisation Grant Thornton.

The scandal resulted in the resignation of a number of RTÉ’s key staff members, and subjected other top-paid presenters to public scrutiny.

Earlier today, it was revealed RTÉ has decided not to publish the names of its top 100 earners.

According to documents obtained by the Irish Daily Mail, the broadcaster said it would be “inappropriate” to ask staff their permission to published their name and salary – claiming several staff members complained to its Data Protection Officer.