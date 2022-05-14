Netflix release first look images of Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds in upcoming thriller set in Ireland

Netflix has released first look images of Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds in the film ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’.

The thriller is set in a remote Irish village, where a newly retired assassin finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

The film is currently being filmed in Donegal, and it features a stellar Irish cast.

Colm Meaney, Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson, Desmond Eastwood, Sarah Greene, Conor MacNeill, Seamus O’Hara, Valentine Olukoga and Mark O’Regan will star alongside Liam and Ciarán in the flick.

The screenplay was written by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans. The film will be produced by Markus Barmettler, Kieran Corrigan, Philip Lee and Bonnie Timmermann.

Executive producers include Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Bennett, Victor Hadida, Marc Jacobson, Robert Lorenz, Adrian Grabe, Daniel Fluri and Marcel Gloor.