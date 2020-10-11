Muireann O’Connell reveals she has received ‘disgusting’ messages online

The presenter shared some of the Instagram DMs she had received

Muireann O’Connell has revealed that she has received “disgusting” messages online.

The Irish presenter admitted she was forced to block multiple people on Instagram this week after receiving unsolicited photos that made her feel sick.

Sharing screenshots of her DMs, Muireann wrote: “I have never really been into blocking people but this week, I have and it has made me feel better.”

“Don’t express surprise and dismay about having been blocked by someone if you that you are a sex pest.

“Especially when you know that you are making someone want to puke their womb out having had their eyes assaulted by your words and terrible grammar.

“When I see people with the ‘she can’t take a compliment’ online guff, it makes me want to publish all the disgusting stuff. Because for every harmless comment, there are the ones with vicious demeaning intent and that changes how one views and processes all comments.

“Please remember that,” she added.

“I really did feel as though I shouldn’t block people for as long as I’ve been on social media until this week when I finally accepted that they don’t give a crap and forget about the message whereas it can really stick with the person who receives it and change their whole mood and headspace.

After thanking her followers for their kind messages, Muireann added: “I’m an auld one, I’m grand but it really affects some people and there’s no harm in putting the s***s up creeps.”

