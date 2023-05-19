Muireann O’Connell reveals if she’s booked her wedding to mystery fiancé

Muireann O’Connell has revealed if she’s booked her wedding yet.

The TV presenter announced her engagement in November 2021, after her longterm boyfriend proposed in her mother’s kitchen.

The Limerick native, who refers to her fiancé as her “housemate” in order to protect his identity, opened up about wedding planning on her podcast And Another Thing with comedian Emma Doran.

Muireann confessed she still hasn’t booked their wedding, and joked: “I think he thought he’d be married by now.”

“But the average length of engagement is two years so we’re not at that yet. So it’s fine.”

Emma replied: “But you have nothing booked. Your mam asked me, she texted me and said, ‘Will you ask that child to do a wedding’.”

The Ireland AM star stressed the “pressure” she feels to get married, and said it “happens all the time”.

Muireann explained: “It just makes … and we might but we’re not doing it for show, when he asked me I was like, ‘Yes’.

“Just the pressure for all of it. But I love a wedding, I’m mad for someone to have a wedding.”

During a previous interview, the TV presenter joked it could be “a decade” before she decides to walk down the aisle.

She said: “It took me long enough to agree to put a ring on my finger or think about that, so maybe I’ll get married in a decade. God only knows. We haven’t even thought about it.”

“I’ve organised one party in my life and that was for my 30th, and that was just organising a party in my front room and kitchen and I found that to be a pain in the hoop!”

“So when friends tell me about what it takes to organise a wedding, I want to go screaming from a roof. At this stage, my mother would have me married outside a rusty bucket if she could. I have no idea what we’ll do.”

The Limerick native also revealed she “probably won’t wear white” on her wedding day.

She told RSVP Live: “I only started to understand what my style was two years ago and I started investing in things I actually like, so I really don’t know yet.”

“I probably won’t wear white though. Traditionally when you go back to Eleanor of Aquitaine times, the dress wasn’t a white one, it was red.”

“I think if I wore white I’d just spill something on it,” she continued.

“I love the idea of someone getting a dress that they adore, dyeing it afterward, and then wearing it again.”

“I don’t want to have a wedding dress that I’d only wear once. And if I have bridesmaids they won’t be getting bridesmaid dresses either, they can buy something that they’d like.”