Have you ever been catfished?

MTV are looking for Irish people to take part in Catfish UK

The MTV series focuses on internet couples, who may have been tricked into believing their partner is someone they’re not.

Viacom, the show’s producers, said: “Each episode brings couples together who’ve interacted solely through the internet.”

“They’ve supposedly fallen in love or become best friends; we arrange for them to finally meet in real life for the first time.”

The producers are looking for participants “who have fallen for someone using a fake profile, never had a video call or met in person or those who are keeping a secret from their online date.”

The spokesperson said: “Whether someone is worried that they’re in love or friends with a catfish or would like to come clean to the person they’re catfishing, we can help them.

“We’re looking for couples and friends who have never met up in person or even seen each other on video chat.”

“Whether they want to finally meet their online love or friend face-to-face, have something to confess or simply want to get to the bottom of why they always cancel dates, we would love to hear from them.”

If you’re over 18 and interested in appearing on Catfish UK, you can apply on their website.