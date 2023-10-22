Model Sarah Morrissey opens up about suffering six miscarriages

Sarah Morrissey has opened up about suffering six heartbreaking miscarriages.

The model welcomed her first child with her husband Pat Jennings in November 2016.

The couple’s daughter, Sadie, is now six years old.

Speaking to Life magazine, Sarah admitted she and Pat have been trying for a second child, but sought help after suffering six miscarriages.

The model revealed she suffered one miscarriage prior to COVID-19 lockdown, and another five during the global pandemic.

“Most people were so good during [the lockdown],” Sarah told the publication. “They wrote a book, or… I was just trying to survive every day.”

“My mind was just set on having another baby and then I was in and out of hospital. And then over the course of the two years of losing my mam, I’d had five miscarriages also.”

For the past 18 months, Sarah has been flying back and forth from London after seeking help from a consultant in reproductive immunology and pregnancy miscarriage.

“The pandemic was hard in that it’s very lonely and even your partner isn’t allowed anywhere near, so you’re doing everything on your own when you’re in [at home]. All the heartbreak and disappointments, it’s all on your own,” the model admitted.

“But then in another way, you don’t have to explain anything to anyone. You’re not cancelling [jobs, appointments or meetings with friends]. Especially in my job, you really can’t cancel. So, it kind of gave me that time to go through it without having to explain to anyone what was happening.”

“But it obviously hasn’t worked. I spent so long, years, not feeling physically good, but obviously emotionally not great either. Now I just want to have good days. I’m trying to get back to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever fully give up hope. But I think I’m more resigned.”

Sarah admitted it’s hard when Sadie talks about having a sibling.

“There’s a lot of guilt there. And now don’t get me wrong, I’m not stupid, and I know she’s grand. I always say this about being a mother: you’re either a guilty mother or you’re not.”

“I feel guilty about everything. That I’m not working enough, that I’m not contributing. I feel guilty when I’m working too much, that I’m not at home.”