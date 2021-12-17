Miss Ireland Pamela Uba reacts after Miss World competition is postponed

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba has spoken out, after the Miss World competition was postponed.

The final was supposed to take place in Puerto Rico on Thursday, but was postponed just hours before the ceremony due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Taking to her Instagram Story last night, Pamela said she’s “hopeful” the competition will return next year.

She said: “The Miss World competition has been postponed due to the Covid situation, Covid cases.”

“We just want to protect everyone so to make sure that everyone gets home safe for Christmas, all the staff, all the contestants and the general Puerto Rican public.”

“So unfortunately, this is how things go. We’re in very strange times right now so we just have to roll with the punches,” she explained.

Pamela continued: “I just wanted to say thanks to everyone one of you for supporting me I’ve seen all your messages thank you for all the love you’ve given me.”

“Hopefully we’ll be back in 90 days so that we can continue with the final and prove ourselves on the Miss World Stage.”

The scientist was set to represent Ireland in the pageant after winning Miss Ireland in September.

Miss World organisers announced their decision to postpone the contest just hours before the final on Thursday.

In a statement, they said: “After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days.”

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room.”

“However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

“Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.”