Miss Ireland launch exciting new app – ahead of rescheduled final next year

The team behind Miss and Mr Ireland have announced the launch of an exciting new app, ahead of their rescheduled final next Spring.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Miss Ireland have created a new way to engage with their contestants.

Created by ‘Choicely’, the premiere app development platform, Choicely & Miss Ireland have partnered to unify Miss Ireland activities in a user-friendly app.

The Miss Ireland App will feature everything about the contest from application, County selections, wild card events and the overall grand finale.

It will give contestants and followers the opportunity to access everything Miss and MR Ireland related on their phones – including unseen images, videos and live stream events.

At their fingertips, users will be able vote for their favourite contestants in a selection,

overall final & have access to watch Premium content including unseen interviews

with finalists, former winners, and organisers.

Users will also be given access to beauty tips from professionals, and exclusive discounts for a wide variety of beauty and lifestyle brands.

You can download the app now for free from the App Store & Google Play.