Michael Flatley makes rare appearance as he steps out at Irish premiere of his film Blackbird

Michael Flatley has made a rare public appearance as he stepped out at the Irish premiere of his film Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.
The Lord of the Dance star wrote, directed and starred in the film.
The spy thriller will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, September 2.
Michael Flatley with his wife Niamh Flatley and his son Michael St James arrive at the Irish Premiere screening of his film Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Michael Flatley at the Irish Premiere screening of his film Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Blackbird is the debut feature film from Michael, in which he also stars as Victor Blackley, an ex M16 operative who is pulled back into the world he left when an agent connected to his past turns up to his place of business in Barbados.
The film had its world premiere at the Monaco Film Festival where he nabbed the Best Actor award for his role.
Michael first announced Blackbird back in 2018.
