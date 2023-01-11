Michael Flatley diagnosed with rare form of cancer

Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The news was confirmed by the Riverdance star’s team in a statement on Wednesday evening.

They said: “Dear friends, we have something personal to share. Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.”

“He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time.”

“We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. TeamLord,” the statement concluded.

Michael shot to fame after appearing in the Irish dancing production Riverdance, which was first performed as a seven-minute interval break in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994.

The 64-year-old, who was born into an Irish-American family in Chicago, went on to perfor, in his own stage show called Lord Of The Dance.