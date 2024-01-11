Meet the Irish singer-songwriter behind the soundtrack for Netflix’s Fool Me Once

Netflix’s new Fool Me Once series is all everyone can talk about right now, and it turns out an Irish singer-songwriter was behind the show’s impressive soundtrack.

Kim Hayden, a former finalist on The Voice who hails from Wicklow, is one half of award-winning musical duo Dream A Lot alongside London-born composer Gus Crawford Collins.

The all new duo are experiencing huge success this year having created the trailer soundtrack for Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once on Netflix, starring Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley, which has reached No.1 in over 60 countries.

Their powerful reimagine of Christina Aguilera’s Fighter, which represents main character ‘Maya’ throughout the series, is the first ever trailerized cover of the hit song to be cleared personally by Christina Aguilera for use in a theatrical release.

Taking the world of Sync by storm in 2023 with their reimagine of Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon for Apple TV’s Hello Tomorrow trailer.

Their sultry arrangement of Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head for Netflix’s Obsession trailer followed closely.

In November, they took home the award for Best Use Of Music for Netflix’s Obsession Trailer at the Promax awards.



They also landed a record breaking seven placements in the last season of ITV’s Love Island, along with other placements for the US hit show The Golden Bachelor and Lionsgate feature film production Unsung Hero.

Dream A Lot are now turning the heads of some of the biggest music supervisors and editors in the business, winning their first Hollywood block buster trailer for the brand new feature film Mothers Instinct, starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.