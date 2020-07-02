Maura Higgins reveals she’s looking to buy her dream home – after ‘becoming a millionaire’

The Irish beauty has been raking in the cash over the past year

Maura Higgins reveals she’s looking to buy her dream home – after...

Maura Higgins has revealed she’s on the hunt for her dream home in London, after raking in the cash following her appearance on Love Island last summer.

Two months after the 29-year-old was declared a millionaire, Maura has admitted she’s looking to buy a property in the UK.

Speaking to The Sun, Maura said: I’m actually looking at property at the moment. I reckon I’ll buy in London first, one hundred per cent.”

“That’s where I’m going to live, that’s where all my work is based. That’ll be good.”

“It’s a very short distance to Ireland,” she added.

The news comes after Maura launched her own makeup collection with Inglot, which is available to purchase in Boots.

On top of her new cosmetics deal, the Irish beauty has pocketed serious cash from various brands since her appearance on Love Island.

According to reports, the Longford native has bagged £500,000 from both Boohoo and Ann Summers, a further £250k from tanning brand Bellamianta, and another £150k for her appearance on ITV’s Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

The reality star, who can earn up to £10k a week through Instagram endorsements, is also set to benefit from the summer series of Love Island being cancelled.

“Maura will be lapping up the fact Love Island is cancelled this summer,” a source previously told The Sun.

“Given the winter series failed to produce any real stars, she can continue to secure the most lucrative brand deals.”

“She’s a canny operator and knows she has a shelf-life, but Maura is definitely maximising her current popularity.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.