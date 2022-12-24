Maura Higgins left in tears after receiving ‘incredible’ Christmas present

Maura Higgins was left in tears after receiving an “incredible” Christmas present.

The Longford native, who lives in London, had briefly returned to Ireland to reunite with friends and family ahead of Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, the Love Island star travelled back to the UK and shared a snap of an “incredibly special” gift she had received.

Maura took to her Instagram story to share a photo of a teddy bear made out of her late friend Andrew Rowan’s jacket.

Beside the plush toy, a little note read: “These are the clothes I used to wear, whenever you hold this, know I am there.”

The Longford native wrote: “A gift that sent me into tears that I will cherish forever. @beckihiggins this is incredibly special. A teddy bear made from Andrew’s jacket.”

In July 2017, Maura’s best pal was killed at the age of 26, after his motorbike collided with three cars in Athlone, County Westmeath.

