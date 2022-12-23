Marty Whelan shares sweet snaps from his daughter Jessica’s wedding day

Marty Whelan has shared the sweetest snaps from his daughter Jessica’s wedding day.

The presenter’s eldest child married her now-husband Conor in a stunning winter wedding last month.

Taking to Twitter, the 66-year-old posted multiple snaps from his daughter’s big day, including a snap of him and Jessica in a classic yellow convertible outside the church.

Our Jessica and Conor on their big day. pic.twitter.com/xy53MejD2w — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) December 23, 2022

What a day… our special day this year for Jessica and Conor. pic.twitter.com/tAVJfqywJo — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) December 23, 2022

The broadcaster also shared photos of Jessica and Conor leaving the church, and posing for snaps at their reception – which they hosted at the stunning Kilshane House in Tipperary.

After sharing the photos, Marty wrote on Twitter: “A magical, memorable and emotional day, Nov 5th, Jessica and Conor’s wedding day.”

“So proud as her Dad to see Jessica marry her true love Conor. Love, laughter and tears. Here’s to their happiness and one of the greatest days ever.”

A magical, memorable and emotional day, Nov 5th, Jessica and Conor’s wedding day. So proud as her Dad to see Jessica marry her true love Conor. Love, laughter and tears. Here’s to their happiness and one of the greatest days ever. https://t.co/QKy51bt29P — Marty Whelan (@martylyricfm) December 23, 2022

Last month, Marty joked that he was still recovering from his daughter’s wedding after returning to work at RTÉ Lyric FM.

“I am just about recovering, but I will get over it,” he said. “That was the small matter of my daughter getting married, these things happen.”

“It was a great aul’ few days and here we are back and ready for the off.”