Lucy Kennedy reveals the unusual gift she received for Mother’s Day

Lucy Kennedy has been entertaining her fans and followers via her Instagram story throughout the COVID-19 social distancing period.

Mother’s Day was no different, with the Irish broadcaster taking the time to share the gift she received from her mum for Mother’s Day.

Lucy walked over to her mum’s house to drop off some Mother’s Day treats – and received a handy but unusual “clothes de-fuzzer” machine in return.

Walking home from the visit, she said: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mum’s and granny’s and to you all, I hope you have a lovely day.”

“I just called down to my own mum, just to leave chocolates in her garden and she gave me a de-fuzzer for my clothes, what?”

“Is she hinting? Is she saying that I’m a bit scruffy?” she joked.

“Obviously I’m a bit scruffy now, but is she saying that I need to de-fuzz my clothes?”

“I don’t know but there’s the Irish mammy for you, anyway have a lovely day everybody whatever you’re doing and get out for a walk.”

“The sun is shining, it’s actually quite hot.”

Lucy left her gift for her mum in the garden to maintain social distance.