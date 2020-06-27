Lucy Kennedy reveals she thinks Ireland’s Got Talent was ‘pulled too soon’

Lucy Kennedy has revealed she thinks Ireland’s Got Talent was “pulled too soon”.

Virgin Media Television confirmed the show’s cancellation last July, after it aired for just two seasons.

Although Lucy thinks the show’s cancellation was a “blessing in disguise” due to the coronavirus pandemic – the TV presenter hopes the series will be revived in the future.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the show’s host said: “I think it is a blessing in disguise this season didn’t happen this year but I do think the show was pulled too soon.”

“Personally speaking, I think there were two series in the format. I don’t know if audience figures are massive for talent shows anymore – even The Masked Singer didn’t perform as well as they thought it would,” she continued.

“The X Factor, I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of Here! and Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway are not high raters anymore but there is an audience for them and there is an audience for Ireland’s Got Talent.”

“I just love the feel of it and the high production value,” she added.

The news comes after Lucy admitted she felt ‘sad and relieved’ over Ireland’s Got Talent being axed last year.

Speaking to Goss.ie last September, the show’s host said she had a feeling it wasn’t going to return when judge Michelle Visage was confirmed as a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Lucy said: “I kind of had my suspicions, if I’m honest, when I heard that Michelle was going on Strictly. Because I knew Strictly is September/October, and usually we’re all involved from August.”

“So come July I was thinking, this is a bit weird now, and then I heard that Louis was going to be doing the X Factor, so that’s when I got a little bit suspicious.”

Lucy officially found out the show wasn’t coming back while she was filming Living With Lucy with Irish actor Barry Keoghan in LA.

She explained: “My agent Joanne phoned me and said, ‘Look it’s not happening.’ And I kind of felt two ways really. I felt sad because I really enjoyed the show, I love the judges and I love the people who audition. And then the other half of me felt slightly relieved because I just have so much on.”

“For the last two years I’ve just gone from gig to gig – I’ve had Living With Lucy, Ireland’s Got Talent, and radio and it’s just been so full on. I’m almost welcoming this small break.”

However, Lucy also sparked hope that the show will return at some stage, as she said, “I believe it’s only on ice, I don’t think it’s gone forever.”