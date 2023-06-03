Love Island’s Jack Keating signs up for another dating show – after failing to find love in the villa

Jack Keating has signed up for another dating show.

The 24-year-old entered the Love Island villa during the summer of 2022 as a Casa Amor bombshell.

However, the dad-of-one lasted just a few days on the show after failing to find love.

Despite his unsuccessful endeavours in the Love Island villa, Jack hasn’t given up on finding love.

The 24-year-old revealed he will now appear on ITV’s dating show Dinner Date.

Taking to his Instagram story, the dad-of-one shared a photo of himself on set, writing: “Blind date? Completed it on Dinner Date”.

“My episode is out this Saturday at 8pm on @itvxofficial.”

In March, Jack shocked fans by announcing the surprise birth of his baby girl.

It was later revealed that the baby’s mum is Keely Iqbal and although she and Jack are not together romantically, they are co-parenting their daughter.

Keely later revealed their baby girl’s name as Maya Ann Keating.

