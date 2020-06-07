The crime drama is back on our screens

Love/Hate is back on RTÉ and viewers can’t get enough

Love/Hate is finally back on our screens – 6 years after the final episode aired, and 10 years after the very first episode landed.

The critically-acclaimed crime drama is now back airing on RTÉ on Friday nights, and viewers can’t get enough.

Nidge and the gang are back again on RTÉ One at 10.50pm, and viewers and even old cast members have been sharing their love for the show being back.

Take a look:

All I’ll say is, just stick with it if you’re new #lovehate 10yrs is a long time 😂😂😂 — Laurence Kinlan (@laurencekinlan) June 5, 2020

Great, RTE reshowing Love/Hate from the beginning on Friday nights. pic.twitter.com/zFPMuoy45B — Joe Beattie (@justjoe_90) June 5, 2020

Love/hate back on RTÉ, luvely jubbbleeyy — KT (@_Kaitleeen) June 6, 2020

'I'm just checkin me Bebo page.'

RTE showing the first series of Love/Hate again. pic.twitter.com/vExGllBxCl — Ryan McAleer (@RyanMcAleerbiz) June 5, 2020

Decided to divulge in Love/Hate restarting on RTE tonight. Remember Gio-Goi holy mother of god 🤣🤣 — Ciarán Stafford (@CiaranStaff95) June 5, 2020

Love/Hate back on tv tonight. The greatest show RTÉ have ever produced. Just beating Reeling In The Years to get that number one spot. — Killian Kerrigan (@killiank94) June 5, 2020