Louise Cooney shares snap with mystery man – as she confirms romance

Louise Cooney has confirmed she is in a relationship.

The Irish influencer took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, where she was asked by a follower if she was “taken”.

Sharing a snap of her shadow next to a mystery man, the Limerick native revealed: “I am🥰.”

The blogger recently revealed she was asked to apply for Love Island on two separate occasions, but turned down the offers.

“No I wouldn’t [appear on Love Island]. I was asked to do an interview last year, and this year. But no haha wouldn’t be for me but I love to watch it,” she said.

Louise moved into an apartment in Dublin at the start of the year, and is looking to purchase her first home.