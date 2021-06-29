She's the latest influencer to launch her own business

Louise Cooney reveals she’s launching her own brand VERY soon

Louise Cooney has confirmed she’s launching her own brand this summer.

The influencer has been working on the secret project since early 2020, after she returned to Ireland from New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, a follower asked when her brand is launching.

The Limerick native replied: “At some stage this summer.. I can’t wait. Lots going on behind the scenes there’s just been a few delays with COVID…”

“But I promise as soon as I can share more I will. I’m dying to, it’s been a long time coming.”

Louise originally announced she was launching her own brand in December.

Speaking to Goss.ie about her plans for 2021 at the time, she said: “I hope to launch a new brand that I have been working on since the start of lockdown.”

Louise remained tight-lipped about what the brand would be, but admitted: “I can’t wait to share it!”

The 28-year-old returned to her native Limerick at the start of the pandemic, after living in New York for about a year.

She then moved to Dublin at the start of this year, and updated her viewers on her apartment in a recent YouTube video.