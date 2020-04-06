Lottie Ryan shares an emotional video of her Dancing With The Stars journey

The presenter claimed the glitter ball trophy last month.

Lottie Ryan has shared an emotional video of her journey on Dancing With The Stars.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter wowed viewers every week with her impressive dance skills and won the fourth season of the hit television show last month.

Lottie revealed in an Instagram post that her dance partner, Pasquale La Rocca, made a candid video montage of their journey and their progression every week.

“Memory Lane ❤️,” she captioned the post.

“Something special for my 1,000th post ☺️ a video made by @pasqualelarocca of our journey week by week on Dancing With The Stars ❤️.”

“thank you again for all the love & support,” she added.

Fans of the dancing duo were quick to comment on the touching footage.

“Just amazing work and creativity you guys 👏😍💖💖,” one follower commented.

“Amazing. You both deserved every bit of it. 🙌🏻,” another fan added.

In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Lottie revealed to her followers that she is looking forward to celebrating her win after the Coronavirus pandemic has come to an end.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: