Lottie Ryan reveals the moment that she regrets with her father Gerry Ryan: ‘I actually have nightmares about this’

Lottie Ryan has revealed that she regrets a moment with her father Gerry Ryan and that the presenter has had “nightmares” over the incident.

The late broadcaster passed away in 2010 and left behind five children with ex-wife Morah Brennan, including Lottie, Rex, Bonnie, Elliot, and Babette.

The 38-year-old spoke on her podcast, Jen & Lottie Do… Parenting, alongside Jennifer Zamparelli and opened up about the incident that happened when she was a pre-teen.

The presenter chatted to her fellow host about memories from their childhood when Lottie opened up about the moment that gave her “nightmares.”

“This is horrible,” the mother-of-one began.

“We were at a big New Year’s Eve thing. You’re at that kind of age you’re cool, trying to be cool, there was a boy at the thing that I fancied.”

“My dad asked me to dance with him and I said no. I wouldn’t dance with him.”

“I actually have nightmares about this moment, because I regret it so badly.”

“He got up and asked me, ‘Would you dance with me?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, dad. No. I’m not dancing with you. Get away from me. Please’.

“I remember he sat down and he looked so disappointed,” Lottie added.

The 2FM presenter exclaimed: “To this day, I regret that so badly – the look of disappointment in his face. It’s seared into my memory.”

The star went on to mention that she would be heartbroken if her son, Wolf, ever did the same: “If Wolf ever refuses a dance with me, I swear to god, I think my heart would break.

“Dance with your parents when they ask you. Please dance with your parents.”