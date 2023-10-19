Lottie Ryan praises husband Fabio’s ‘incredible strength’ as she opens up about the sudden death of her father-in-law

Lottie Ryan has praised her husband Fabio’s “incredible strength”, as she opened up about the sudden death of her father-in-law.

After the RTÉ 2FM star’s Italian husband suddenly lost his father in July, he flew to Italy be with his family while she stayed at home in Ireland with their son.

Speaking on her podcast ‘Jen & Lottie Do… Parenting’ with Jennifer Zamparelli, Lottie explained: “When we got the news, there was obviously this mad dash for everybody to get over to Italy and be there for the funeral.”

“I said to Fabio, ‘Okay, what do you want us to do? When do you want us to go?'”

“He very defiantly said, ‘I don’t want Wolf there. I don’t want him to come. I don’t want him around that kind of atmosphere and that energy’.”

The Dubliner continued: “It’s horrible watching someone you love going through something you’ve been through and you just know you wouldn’t wish the pain on your worst enemy.”

“I found it so difficult not physically being there for him. But, his thing was, he needed to physically be there for his mum and he felt he needed to fully focus on his mum. And that’s him giving himself fully.”

“I think it’s incredible that he has the strength to do that and completely put himself as the second choice.”

“It I had been there – your natural instinct as the partner is to make them the first. He just was too worried of Wolf being around that energy even at two,” she added.

Lottie, whose own father Gerry died in 2010, shared how difficult it was seeing her husband going through the same loss.

She said: “I personally found it very difficult watching him go through something when you know how bad it hurts. That was tough, watching him go through it. But on the other side of it, I felt that because I’d gone through it I’ll be able to guide him.”