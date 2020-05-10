LISTEN: We talk rumours on WhatsApp, Love Island cancellation and the closing down of Bewleys

The girls are back to chat through this week's top stories

LISTEN: We talk rumours on WhatsApp, Love Island cancellation and the closing...

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat through this week’s biggest stories.

After Doireann Garrihy opened up about the effect false WhatsApp rumours had on her life, the girls talk through the dangers of believing rumours and fake messages on social media.

With the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show.

Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: