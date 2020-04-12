LISTEN: We talk Leaving Cert memories, our top TV picks and our top stories of the week

Plus, we have some news to announce!

LISTEN: We talk Leaving Cert memories, our top TV picks and our...

On episode 39 of The Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are back broadcasting from isolation.

On this week’s episode the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama – after it was announced that the exams will be postponed this summer.

Plus Ali and Kendra give their top TV picks for binging during Ireland’s lockdown.

And, as usual, the girls are talking through the biggest stories of the week, from celebs getting slammed for breaking quarantine to the latest breakups in the showbiz world.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!