Listen: We Chat The Redemption Of Early 2000s Icons On This Weeks Gosscast

On this week’s episode of the #Gosscast Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are taking a stroll down memory lane.
From Britney Spears regaining her freedom, to Paris Hilton getting married and Lindsay Lohan returning to acting; 2021 is becoming the year of redemption for our early 2000s icons.
In this episode, the girls discuss the reunion of Ben Affleck and JLO, Avril Lavigne’s comeback and what fashion pieces they’re seeing back in style.
You can watch our episode on YouTube below or listen on iTunes or Spotify:
The Gosscast is brought to you by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.
Started by Paul Walsh and Mark Canavan, the brand has already become a huge hit, even getting a mention in Vogue magazine (and of course Goss.ie).
You can log on to greenheartcbd.ie right now, where you can choose from the highest quality CBD oils, which are homogenized in the most natural and chemical-free method, with full traceability from seed to shelf.
PLUS they have an amazing Black Friday sale on their site right now with 50% off products, so make sure to check it out.
While they can’t make any medical claims as CBD oil is considered a food supplement , many have used CBD oil to treat and help with issues like anxiety and depression.
For more information about CBD oils and the projects in which Greenheart CBD are working on, you can visit their website here.
Ad