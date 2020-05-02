Lili Reinhart defends Cole Sprouse after ‘vile’ trolls tried to cancel him on Twitter

"I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this..."

Lili Reinhart has defended her on-off boyfriend Cole Sprouse, after “vile” trolls tried to cancel him on Twitter.

In since-deleted tweets, the Riverdale actress slammed cyber bullies for attacking Cole, after the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty started trending worldwide on Twitter.

Lili wrote: “Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s**t behind your f***ing phone, isn’t it?”

“This is why people choose to keep their relationships private… this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.”

In another tweet, she continued: “I don’t tolerate any of that s**t. Bully me? Sure fine. But attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f***ing twitter trend? Please…. reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

“It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them. Truth is… you don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them,” Lili wrote in another Twitter post.

“You need to tweet about someone you literally don’t know in order to feel like you have something going on in your life? That’s sad. It’s really f***ing sad. You want to feel validated or important? Attacking someone online won’t give that to you. Do something helpful with your time and be better.”

Concluding her Twitter rant, Lili wrote: “I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”

The news comes after Cole recently responded to rumours that he left Lili for 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, after photos of them started circulating online.

Cole wrote on Instagram: “I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them.”

“But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [a clown],” he added.

Fans have been speculating about the couple’s current relationship status, as they are quarantining separately, and it looks like some of Lili’s family have unfollowed Cole on social media.

Despite this, an insider told E! that Lili and Cole are still together.

The source said: “Their relationship is always up and down, but they do talk every day and care very much about one another. Lili and Cole have been trying to be more low-key.”

The insider added that Cole and Kaia are “just friends and have never been romantic.”

Responding to those pictures of Cole and Kaia, that recently started circulating on social media, the source revealed: “The photos of Kaia at Cole’s house are old.”

Cole and Lili, who played Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper in the hit CW series Riverdale, have been dating on-and-off for about two years.

They had a brief break up last summer, but reunited just a few months later.

