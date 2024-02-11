Ad
Late Late Toy Show star wins praise for performance of Ireland’s Call

Stevie Mulrooney, who previously appeared on The Late Late Toy Show has won praise for his performance of Ireland’s Call during Sunday’s Six Nations game.

The eight-year-old who hails from Co. Kilkenny came to national prominence when he sang the song on The Late Late Toy Show back in November.

Stevie sand in front of the 52,700 capacity crowd ahead of Ireland’s match against Italy in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

The youngster had been invited to sing by Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier and performed after Jennifer Dalton had sung the Italian anthem and Amhran na bhFiann.

Fans took to social media to praise Stevie’s incredible performance.

 

