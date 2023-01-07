Kevin McGahern admits he’s ‘not at all concerned about the Strictly curse’ ahead of DWTS stint

Kevin McGahern has admitted he’s “not at all concerned about the Strictly curse”, ahead of his stint on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The comedian, who married his wife Siobhan Cassidy in 2018, is partnered with professional dancer Laura Nolan on the show.

Laura is dating Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, who she struck up a romance with while they were partnered together on last year’s show.

The supposed ‘Strictly curse’ refers to individuals taking part in the show who are already in relationships, who end up finding romance with fellow participants.

Speaking ahead of his dancing debut on Sunday, Kevin revealed why he isn’t worried about the curse striking him and Laura.

The former Republic of Telly host said: “I’m not at all concerned about it because I’ve seen pictures of Matthew and he looks like he could be an Avenger. And I look like Robert De Niro in Jackie Brown, so I don’t think that’s going to be an issue!”

Gushing over his dance partner, Kevin said: “She’s very determined. She’s incredibly talented. She’s been teaching dance since she was 14 and she’s one of the most accomplished dancers in the country. She’s a very good teacher.”

“She suits me down to the ground. She’s a very relaxed teacher. She doesn’t get angry at me. She explains things very well.”

The new season of DWTS kicks off at 6:30pm on RTÉ One this Sunday, January 8.

