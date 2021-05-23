Keith Duffy shares sweet tribute to the late Stephen Gately

Keith Duffy has shared a sweet tribute to the late Stephen Gately.

The singer passed away unexpectedly back in 2009 at the age of 33.

Taking to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of his former Boyzone bandmate, Keith wrote: “A smile on a face that lightens and brightens a Sunday morning 😍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Duffy (@officialkeithduffy)

“#keepingmemoriesalive #Steo,” he added.

Stephen passed away on October 10, 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.

The post mortem examination revealing he had died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema – caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

