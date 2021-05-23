Home Irish Showbiz Keith Duffy shares sweet tribute to the late Stephen Gately

Keith Duffy shares sweet tribute to the late Stephen Gately

The Boyzone star sadly died at the age of 33 back in 2009

Sophie Clarke
Keith Duffy has shared a sweet tribute to the late Stephen Gately.

The singer passed away unexpectedly back in 2009 at the age of 33.

Taking to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of his former Boyzone bandmate, Keith wrote: “A smile on a face that lightens and brightens a Sunday morning 😍”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keith Duffy (@officialkeithduffy)

“#keepingmemoriesalive #Steo,” he added.

Stephen passed away on October 10, 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.

The post mortem examination revealing he had died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema – caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

