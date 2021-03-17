Keith Duffy leads tributes to the late Stephen Gately on what would’ve been his 45th birthday

The Boyzone star passed away in 2009 at the age of 33

Keith Duffy leads tributes to the late Stephen Gately on what would’ve...

Keith Duffy has lead the tribute to the late Stephen Gately on what would’ve been his 45th birthday.

The singer passed away unexpectedly back in 2009 at the age of 33.

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of his former Boyzone bandmate, Keith wrote: “Remembering Our Steo today on his Birthday, Celebrating in heaven with the angels Miss you brother ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Duffy (@officialkeithduffy)

Stephen passed away on October 10, 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.

The post mortem examination revealing he had died from natural causes and suffered acute pulmonary oedema – caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

Ad