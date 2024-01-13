Katja Mia hits back at claims she’s ‘just a diversity hire’

Katja Mia has hit back at claims that she is “just a diversity hire” for TV producers.

The Six O’Clock Show presenter felt that getting the opportunity to host the new star-studded show Uprising would prove to trolls that she is more than just a tick in a box.

The 27-year-old’s new Virgin Media One music show will premiere on Friday, January 19th, at 9pm.

The model spoke to the Sunday World and explained: “This is a way to knock away the haters. You do have to have self-belief.

“I get the same, ‘Oh, you’re the diversity hire’. These are TikTok trolls and Instagram trolls.

“To be honest, I used to believe that for a small period, but then I remember I’m doing other shows, especially Uprising.”

The influencer continued: “It was such a big thing for me because it’s a way that I can prove myself again.

“I’m still standing here. I’m still going, I’m still presenting. I’m getting on to new shows as well. It’s a testament to how I am on screen and how much I love to do it.”

Katja previously presented Ireland AM, and currently co-hosts Virgin Media’s The Six O’Clock Show alongside Brian Dowling.

However, the 27-year-old admitted she still gets nervous meeting some famous faces, recalling how she felt “starstruck” when she met fellow DWTS competitor Eileen Dunne, former RTÉ newscaster.

“The one person I was starstruck by was Eileen, because she’s just iconic,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. So excited to meet you. You’re so amazing’, and she goes, ‘Thank you’.

“She’s so poised. And I was like, ‘OK. You need to calm yourself down’.”

Katja also spoke about her experience in the dance competition so far, and how all-consuming it has been.

“I’ve been dreaming of my dance. It’s actually so scary,” Mia said.

“Picking up the steps is fine with the rhythm, but with the technique it’s pointing your leg that way, being flexible, which I’m not.”

“It’s all of those things that people are actually going to mark you on that will scare me,” she added.

Mia also revealed who she thinks her biggest competition is, and named Wild Youth’s David Whelan as her fiercest competitor so far.

Explaining why she chose him, she said: “David, he can swing. He’s got rhythm. He has that stage presence naturally already.”