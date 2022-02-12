Kathryn Thomas shares snaps from her daughter Grace’s christening

Kathryn Thomas has shared sweet snaps from her daughter Grace’s christening.

The Operation Transformation host welcomed her second child with her husband Padraig McLoughlin in October last year – a beautiful baby girl.

The couple were joined by family and friends at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin on Friday for Grace’s christening, and Kathryn took to Instagram to share photos from the day.

After the ceremony, the group enjoyed a meal at SOLE Seafood & Grill on William Street.

Kathryn paid a special tribute to her daughter on the big day, wearing a gold ‘Grace’ necklace with a heart attached to it.

The Irish presenter and her husband Padraig, who tied the knot in August 2019, are also parents to a three-year-old daughter named Ellie.

