Kathryn Thomas shares her heartache over the death of former Operation Transformation leader

Kathryn Thomas has shared her heartache over the death of former Operation Transformation leader Sarah O’Callaghan.

The young mother appeared on the RTÉ show back in 2018, and sadly passed away last week after a battle with cancer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kathryn admitted she had a “very difficult” week following the news of Sarah’s death.

“We lost an amazing girl last week, Sarah O’Callaghan, she was a leader on Operation Transformation back in 2018,” the presenter explained.

“She lost a long battle with cancer on Tuesday, but it floored us to be honest. We were on set this weekend and it was difficult.”

“She was just a brilliant, brilliant person, a great fighter, a great mother and just too young to die,” she said, fighting back tears.

“We are doing a tribute to her on the show on Wednesday, we got permission from her family and we are so grateful for that.”

“Our condolences are with her family and her daughter. I can’t help but think over the last week how if we have our health, we have everything.”

“All these emotions of feeling tired and frustrated are completely normal, but if we have our health… we have everything.”

“I hope February is going to bring light and laughter and plans and excitement for whatever is coming down the track,” Kathryn continued.

“I’m waiting to collect my little girl and I’m going to give her a big squeeze.”

According to the Irish Examiner, Sarah was in her early 30s at the time of her passing, and is survived by her husband Gary, her daughter Amelia, her parents Karl and Iris and her brother Karl.

Opening up about her decision to join Operation Transformation at the time, Sarah said: “I decided to join because back in 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer at 25, and for that year of treatment I put on an awful lot of weight.”