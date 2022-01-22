Kathryn Thomas defends Operation Transformation amid backlash

Kathryn Thomas has defended Operation Transformation, amid backlash surrounding the show.

The series follows five participants as they try to lose weight and get fit with the expert help of a dietician, fitness instructor and psychologist.

The programme was met with mixed reviews when it returned to RTÉ One earlier this month, as viewers have suggested it promotes an unhealthy diet culture.

Bodywhys, the eating disorder association of Ireland, has also raised concerns over the show.

In a statement shared on social media this month, the organisation claimed the series is “triggering” for those who suffer with disordered eating.

On Friday night, the show’s host Kathryn Thomas appeared on The Late Late Show with team leaders John Ryan, Stefano Sweetman, Katie Jones and Sarah O’Connor.

The TV presenter said: “Can I just say – these guys are incredible, the leaders that put themselves forward every year. They inspire thousands of people around the country to make healthy changes.”

“That’s what we are about on Operation Transformation. We are not about perfect. We are about showing the difference in your life to be healthy and to be happy.”

“All of these guys come to the show for different reasons. There is nothing wrong with wanting to lose weight to feel fitter and happier with yourself.”

Addressing the recent backlash against the show, Kathryn said: “Everybody is entitled to an opinion for sure and I think constructive criticism is really important for a show like Operation Transformation.”

“It’s been on air for 13 series and the world we live in now is very different from the world we lived in back then.”

“Television has changed but so has the whole landscape of health and well-being and we have a panel of experts and they’re keeping abreast of what’s happening – new information, new technology – they bring that in every year and they incorporate that into the plans they set for these guys.”

“We have been constantly evolving. It is a very compassionate space they walk into now. What hasn’t changed is that five people come on the show every year because they want to lose weight and there is nothing wrong with that.”