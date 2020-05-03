Kathryn Thomas admits she was ‘disappointed’ by Operation Transformation Covid-19 response

Kathryn Thomas has admitted she was “disappointed” to people’s first reactions to RTÉ’s Operation Transformation lockdown series.

Now called Keeping Well Apart, the initial name was Operation Covid Nation and the title caused a lot of controversy.

“I was disappointed that people thought we would have genuinely gone out there to offend anyone, that was hard, Operation Transformation is about helping people and we come from a good place so that for me was personally hard,” the presenter told RSVP Magazine.

“Once it was explained as to what we were trying to do then it was fine, that it had nothing to do with weight loss, which we are associated with.

“The show was about providing a platform to see how other people were coping and dealing with self-isolation at home, and the longer it goes on, the more people probably need advice and help,” she explained.

“We had the tools from our experts to help people cope during these difficult times and people at home can then learn from that.”

Meanwhile, the TV host opened up about the challenging times she is facing with her business Pure Results – a fitness boot camp.

While she was forced to make tough business decisions at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Kathryn has now adapted the business to an online service.

“The whole team has to work together to make this happen. I wouldn’t be a technical genius so even trying to upskill in video and Zoom and Powerpoint to create all the stuff we needed was tough.

“It was just a lot of work and I think when you are working in a stressful situation, living in a stressful, unprecedented situation with no childcare and working from home, it was very difficult the first week to ten days.

“Thankfully, in three days we have had 500 people sign up with us so we are rolling with it and there is a lovely wellness vibe there,” she explained.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.