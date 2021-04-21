Kathryn Thomas admits she ‘fears for her daughter’ – after watching Jesy Nelson’s documentary

Kathryn Thomas admits she ‘fears for her daughter’ – after watching Jesy...

Kathryn Thomas has admitted she fears for her daughter, after watching Jesy Nelson’s documentary about cyber bullying.

Back in 2019, the former Little Mix star released a BBC documentary – in which she opened up about attempting suicide, and her struggle dealing with online trolls.

The documentary aired on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player earlier this week, and was watched by a host of Irish viewers for the first time – including Kathryn.

Clearly moved by the programme’s contents, the TV presenter later to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Sharing a promo image for the docu-film, Kathryn wrote: “Watched this last night. Not going to lie, made me fearful for my daughter and all girls growing up now trying to navigate the toxic world of social media.”

“We can raise our girls to be strong, confident and powerful but being trolled constantly chips award at even the strongest soul.”

The Carlow native shares her three-year-old daughter Ellie with her husband Padraig McLoughlin.

The couple tied the knot at Kilkea Castle in Co. Kildare back in 2019.