Karen Koster left in tears over sweet 40th birthday surprise on Ireland AM

Karen Koster left in tears over sweet 40th birthday surprise on Ireland...

Karen Koster was in tears on Ireland AM this morning, after her colleagues surprised her with a sweet video montage to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The popular presenter turns 40 this Friday, but won’t be in studio to mark the occasion.

During Wednesday’s programme, Karen was set to host a style segment when her co-host Tommy Bowe appeared on camera to surprise her with video messages from her friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireland AM (@irelandamvmtv)

The montage also featured hilarious clips from Karen’s career as a TV presenter, and a special message from Dermot O’Leary.

The mother-of-three was overwhelmed by the surprise, and wiped away tears as she thanked everyone involved.

“I’m blown away. Thank you so much,” she said.

Karen was also treated to a pink birthday cake on set, as well as flowers and champagne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireland AM (@irelandamvmtv)