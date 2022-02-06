Jordan Conroy has ruled out a romance with his Dancing with the Stars partner Salome Chachua.

The rugby star confirmed he is single, but said he and Salome are keeping their relationship strictly professional.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, the 27-year-old said: “Me and Salome are in it to win it. It’s strictly dancing. I think personally [a romance] would ruin the chemistry we have already.”

“It wouldn’t be me. Keep it professional. We’re pretty good friends already. I’d be showing her around Ireland and letting her sight see. Just being a good partner,” he added.

On tonight’s show, the pair will be dancing the paso doble, and the rugby sevens star said he’s exhausted from juggling rugby and dancing.

He told the publication: “The character [of the dance] is fine, it’s the speed of it. Some of the transitions from one move into another are just like… Oh my god, it’s actually so fast.”

“[I’m enjoying the show] but not this week. It’s just generally because I’m exhausted. I’m dancing and after two or three hours my body shuts down and I get sloppy and do wrong moves,” Jordan explained.

“Everything else around it, I am enjoying it a lot. Being in the rehearsals and around everyone. It’s a really different experience and I’m going to try and stay in it for as long as I can because I’m loving it.”

Dancing With The Stars continues tonight on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.