John Kavanagh posts emotional tribute to Conor McGregor

He shared a tribute to the UFC star online

Top MMA coach John Kavanagh has paid tribute to Conor McGregor, after his return to the UFC.

The Dublin star went up against Dustin Porier for the second time, first beating the US star in 2014.

Making his debut on UFC’s Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Conor was stopped in the second round.

After admitting he was “gutted”, Conor told fans she would “dust off and be back again.”

Taking to Instagram Conor’s long time coach shared a photo of the pair, writing:

“Only those who never stand up never fall down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Kavanagh (@coach_kavanagh)

The best-selling author shared the black and white photo while with the Proper No. Twelve founder after the bout.