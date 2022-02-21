Joe Duffy’s mother Mabel has died aged 92.

The sad news was confirmed by the Liveline presenter’s management team in a statement.

They said: “It is with great sadness that NK Management announce the passing of Joe Duffy’s beloved mother, Mabel (92) on Sunday afternoon in Kiltipper Woods Care Centre surrounded by her loving family.”

Mabel will repose in Stafford’s Funeral home, Ballyfermot this Tuesday, February 22 between 4pm and 6pm.

Her funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11.30am in St Matthew’s Church in Ballyfermot.

Mabel’s family have asked those attending to follow official HSE advice regarding facemasks.

Her death notice on RIP.ie reads: “The death has occured of Mabel Duffy (nee Murphy) February 20th 2022- (Claddagh Green Ballyfermot) peacefully in Kiltipper Woods Care Centre Home, surrounded by her loving family.”

“Mabel, beloved wife to the late Jimmy, cherished mother of James, Joseph, Peter, Brendan and Pauline, predeceased by her youngest son Aidan (25).”

“Sadly, missed by her loving family, sisters Monica and Patsy, In-laws, Bernard, Stephen and Marie, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Grandmother to Wayne, Geoffrey, Ciara, Ian, Emma, Darragh, Seana, Conor, Ellen, Seán, Ronan and her great-grandchildren.”