Joanne McNally shares glimpse of her new boyfriend

Joanne McNally has shared a glimpse of her new boyfriend.

Last month, the popular comedian revealed she has been dating an Irish man she met on celebrity dating app Raya.

The 39-year-old has since shared a sneak peak of her new beau with her Instagram followers, posting a snap of him in the car next to her.

Joanne captioned the photo which was taken in Dublin: “I’ve upped my Airport shuttle bus game.”

The stand up comedian confirmed her new romance in an Instagram Q&A last month, telling fans: “I met an Irish guy on Raya, he’s sound and we’re like, dating or whatever.”

Joanne then joked she was going to hide her story from him, and said: “I don’t want him to know I’m acknowledging we’re dating. Embarrassing.”

Raya, otherwise known as “Tinder for famous people”, is an exclusive app which allows high profile people to connect professionally or romantically.

It’s notoriously difficult to get accepted as a member on Raya, as you have to be referred by notable people who already have a profile.

Speaking on The Late Late Show in September, Joanne admitted she previously got into trouble on the app for screenshotting other celebrities profiles.

She said: “Raya is the celebrity one, which I wangled my way onto. I broke in, basically. I shouldn’t have been on there at all. Like, there’s proper celebrities on it, and then there’s people like me.”

“I did leave but not through choice. Because there’s all these celebrities on Raya, and because I was just a pleb on Raya – completely excited to see these celebrities – I was screen-grabbing the photos of the celebrities and sending them to the girls.”

“Anyway, I screen-grabbed Lewis Hamilton and then this alarm starts coming up, basically going, ‘You’ve just identified yourself as a pleb because you’re screen-grabbing the celebrities. You don’t belong here – get out!”

“They obviously have a system set up, you know? There’s some software where they can tell that you’ve screen-grabbed. Anyway, I’m not on Raya anymore. But it wasn’t for me, it wasn’t for me!”