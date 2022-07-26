Joanne McNally fans are all saying the same thing after she shares new snap with boyfriend Alan Byrne

Joanne McNally fans were delighted after she shared another snap with her boyfriend Alan Byrne.

The couple are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Albufeira, Portugal.

The comedian shared their first full-faced selfie together to her Instagram on Tuesday.

Joanne captioned the photo, “Holidays!! [Alan] refuses to drop the blue steel look cos he thinks he’s still back modelling hi vis jackets for Aldi – ❤️ no more holiday spam I promise 🫤(probably lies).”

The comedian’s fans have taken to the comments section to congratulate her on her newfound happiness.

One Instagram user wrote, “So happy for you that you have found Alan,” while another commented, “Enjoy gorgeous lady, you deserve every happiness.”

A third said, “Big happy head on you ❤️.”

The popular comedian met her beau on celebrity dating app Raya earlier this year, but has only recently started sharing photos of him on Instagram.

Alan has been well-known on the Dublin social scene for years, having worked as a model and DJ.

Previously known as the ‘Mr Diet Coke’, Alan famously appeared in a TV ad for the no-calorie soft drink in 2014, which aired before Grey’s Anatomy.

Joanne recently revealed how her new beau “catfished” her on the celebrity dating app Raya.

Speaking on the latest episode of her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she hosts with Vogue Williams, Joanne opened up about meeting Alan on Raya.

The Dublin native joked: “Yeah I met Alan on Raya and he’s a catfish. His photos were like nine years old but anyway look we have moved on from that.”