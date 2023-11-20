Joanna Cooper reveals nightmare as website crashes ahead of brand launch

Joanna Cooper has revealed a nightmare as her website crashed ahead of her brand’s launch.

The model was set to launch Coops Cocktails, in which she’ll sell a number of pre-mixed cocktails – including pornstar martini, margarita and whiskey sour.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Joanna shared a snap of her margarita mix soaked in the sunshine on a beach.

She wrote: “Marg on the rocks anyone?”

In a follow-up on her Instagram Stories, Joanna said: “The website has crashed. Thanks everyone for letting me know, working to fix it xx.”

A message on the Coops Cocktails website reads: “Unfortunately the site is down for a bit of maintenance right now.”

“We’ll be back up and running as soon as possible.”