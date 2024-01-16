Joanna Cooper returns to her roots with stunning hair transformation

Joanna Cooper has debuted a stunning new hair transformation.

The model, who boasts 159k followers on Instagram, has returned to her roots by dying her hair back blonde.

Showing off her new look on social media, she wrote: “Missed the bleach @ceiralamberthairconsultancy 👱🏼‍♀️.”

The 29-year-old opted for a “dirty blonde” colour, and visited celebrity favourite Ceira Lambert Hair Consultancy to complete her transformation.

Joanna ditched her signature blonde locks last year, two months after she married her rugby star beau Conor Murray.

She initially went “bronde” but dyed her hair a darker chocolate brown colour for the winter months.

But after a few months on the dark side, the model confessed she missed her blonde hair and decided to return to her lighter colour.

Joanna and her now-husband Conor tied the knot in the Algarve on June 5th, 2023 – weeks after they legally wed in Ireland.

The model stunned in a BERTA gown for the occasion, which was attended by a host of well-known faces from the world of Irish rugby.